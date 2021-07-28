Hedgehog dies after being hit by firework in West Yorkshire as police launch appeal
A hedgehog has been put to sleep after it was hit by a firework, police said.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:45 pm
West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime Team officers dealt with an incident on Second Avenue at Fitzwilliam, Pontefract on Tuesday. (July 27)
The hedgehog had been abandoned in a box outside a property.
However, following a vets examination, it was confirmed a firework had been set off against the animal.
Officers confirmed the vet had to put the animal to sleep following the incident.
Anybody with information should contact 101, quoting reference number 13210379369.