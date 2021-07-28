West Yorkshire Police Wildlife and Rural Crime Team officers dealt with an incident on Second Avenue at Fitzwilliam, Pontefract on Tuesday. (July 27)

The hedgehog had been abandoned in a box outside a property.

However, following a vets examination, it was confirmed a firework had been set off against the animal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hedgehog dies after being hit by firework in West Yorkshire as police launch appeal

Officers confirmed the vet had to put the animal to sleep following the incident.