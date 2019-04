Police on horses are part of a heavy police presence in Leeds city centre due to groups of protesters gathering.

Police and protesters were seen at the Corn Exchange, including reports of 'yellow vest' protesters, before moving into Leeds city centre - hit refresh for updates as we get them.

Protesters were right in the middle of Briggate as of 12.30pm.

The anti-fascist protesters in Leeds city centre

Police in Leeds city centre

Police in Briggate dealing with the protests