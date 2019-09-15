'Heaven has gained the brightest star of them all': Police charge man with murder as family pay tribute to Leeds 21-year-old

Police have charged a 35 year old man on suspicion of murder after the death of 21-year-old Leeds woman Bethany Fields.

Bethany was found seriously injured on Fitzwilliam Street in Huddersfield on Thursday evening.

Paul Crowther, of Elm Way in Birstall, has been remanded in custody to appear before Huddersfield Magistrates tomorrow morning (September 16th).

He has also been charged with possession of a bladed article.

The family of Bethany said she had "a bright future ahead of her".

In a statement released via the police, they said: "The life of Bethany, who was a beautiful, talented, ambitious, intelligent, kind, giving, and loving daughter, was tragically taken from her.

"A daughter, who any parent would have been proud of, much loved and respected by all; family, friends, work colleagues and fellow students.

"Bethany had a bright future ahead of her.

"She was studying Environmental Geography at university, travelling to Iceland to study the effects of glacial melts on the environment and to the Canary Islands to study volcanoes.

"She was musically gifted, starting on a music mentoring course and gradually during the holidays working at a studio.

"More recently, she worked with a charitable organisation for people with physical and learning difficulties. Through this, she brought much joy and pleasure into other people’s lives.

"Bethany had a wonderfully pleasant nature, with a love of nature, plants and animals.

"She will be sadly missed, but never forgotten, forever in our hearts and thoughts.

"Heaven has gained the brightest star of them all. Thanks to everyone for the support. It is very much appreciated."