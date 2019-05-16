Heartfelt tributes to Yorkshire victims of Manchester Arena on two year anniversary of terror attack

At 10.31pm on May 22, 2017, our country changed forever when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated an explosive device in the foyer of Manchester Arena.

Twenty two innocent people lost their lives and 120 were injured - many of them young children . Many of them had been bought tickets to see their idol Ariana Grande as a special birthday or Christmas gift. But, just as Ariana finished her encore, a bomb went off in the venue foyer, near Victoria train station leaving behind a trail of mass devastation.

Sorell Leczkowski, 14, from Adel in Leeds was one of the youngest victims of the terror attack.

Parents were robbed of their sons and daughters, while children were robbed of their mothers and fathers. A country was united in grief and disbelief. Here the Yorkshire Post pays special tribute to those who lost their lives nearly two years ago to the day.

Sorell Leczkowski

Her mother and grandmother were also seriously injured in the blast.

Kelly Brewster heroically shielded her 11-year-old niece from the blast in the foyer.

Sorrell aspired to be an architect and wanted to study at Columbia University in New York so she could build her mum a house.

Paying tribute to the talented school girl, her family said Sorrell will always be remember for her love of life and her hopes and dreams for the future.

In a statement, they previously said: "Sorrell was only 14, but she was our rock, she kept us all grounded.

“She was such a clever, talented, creative girl, there was nothing she couldn’t do. She was going to be an architect and wanted to go to Columbia University in New York to study so that she could build hotels with slides coming out of the rooms and so that she could build her mum a house."

Kelly Brewster

On May 22, 2017, Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, was the happiest she had ever been after she and her partner had put down a deposit on a new house.

The couple were trying for a baby and making plans to spend the rest of their lives together.

But, tragedy struck when Kelly, 32, was killed in the terror attack.

She had heroically shielded her 11-year-old niece from the blast in the foyer.

In a previous statement, her family said: “Kelly was such a beautiful person inside and out and she will forever be in our hearts and thoughts.”

They also spoke of her zest for life, her love of travelling and attitude and passion for life, as well as her huge love of boy bands.

They said: “She was so excited and it had all been going to plan before 22 May 2017 when she was cruelly taken away from us.

“At just under 5ft tall, Kelly might have been small but her personality, attitude and passion for life – and boy bands! – were anything but that.

“Her work colleagues at Aviva called her a pocket rocket in skyscraper heels and we couldn’t agree more.

“She was a total firecracker, really independent and opinionated."

Courtney Boyle

Courtney Boyle, 19, was a "bright and hardworking" student who achieved excellent marks in her first semester at Leeds Beckett University.

Courtney, who was studying criminology and psychology, died along with her stepfather, Philip Tron.

The pair had travelled from their home in Gateshead to pick her sister, Nicole, up from the Ariana Grande concert.

Courtney's mum, Deborah Hutchinson described her daughter as a rock.

She said: "My stunning amazing beautiful daughter you were my rock, you made me so proud with all you had achieved. And my gorgeous crazy Philip, you made my world a happy place and now you are both my angels flying high in the sky.”

Courtney's boyfriend described her as "an adventurer, a precious and joyous soul. She made people feel loved and feel safe".

Wendy Fawell

Described as a "wonderful mother", Wendy Fawell, along with her friend Caroline Davis Osborne, had been waiting to collect their children from the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena.

In the wake of the blast, Wendy was declared missing, but their worst fears were ultimately confirmed.

Her son Adam gave heartfelt thanks at the time to all those who had helped in the search for her.

Wendy, 50, had worked at St Oswald’ Primary School in Guiseley and lived in Otley, where more than 100 people attended a vigil as they awaited news of her fate.

Ms Davis Osborne described her friend as "very caring and loving".

Angelika and Marcin Klis

Angela and Marcin Klis were originally from Poland, but moved to York where they created a new family life.

The couple had gone to the arena to pick up their two daughters who had been to watch the Ariana Grande concert.

In an interview with This Morning, the couple's eldest daughter Alex spoke for the first time of that terrible night.

She said: "Once we got outside immediately I tried to call my mum, I tried to call my dad – and I didn’t get anywhere.

"Immediately I kind of had a feeling."

Alex was asked how the attack had affected her. She replied: “I’ve just had to grow up – overnight. It came very naturally, there were no other options."

The second anniversary of the Manchester Arena terror attack will be marked with a civic memorial service at St Ann’s Church at 2pm on May 22.

It has been agreed with the families that the service will be a personal and private event for the families who lost loved ones, those injured and representatives of those who were first to respond.

At 10.31pm on May 22 – the exact anniversary – bells will ring out from buildings across the city centre including Manchester Town Hall, Manchester Cathedral and St Ann’s Church.