Heartbreaking tributes left to 18-year-old who died following suspected drugs overdose at Leeds nightclub

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who died following a suspected drugs overdose at a Leeds nightclub.

The 18-year-old, named only as 'Courtney', tragically passed away at Leeds General Infirmary after collapsing at The Warehouse on Somers Street in the early hours of Bank Holiday Monday.

Tributes left at The Warehouse after an 18-year-old woman named Courtney passed away following an incident in the early hours of Monday morning

Flowers have been left at the doors of the nightclub with heartbreaking tributes in her memory.

One message left by a friend read: "No words can describe this pain going through my body right now. You was [sic] too young to be taken away from us all.

"You deserved to be here living your est life. You was [sic] a kid that was bubbly and never made anyone feel down.

"You was [sic] so kind to everybody no matter the situation. My best friend for many years. Had my back through the good and the bad.

"I'll live on to the plans we made. No matter where or when you will always be with me."

Another message left at the club's entrance on Monday read: "You was [sic] such a sweet, caring young lady and it was a pleasure to have met you and dance away the night with you."

West Yorkshire Police have confirmed a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs was released on Monday night pending further investigation.