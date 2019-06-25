'He's been cleaned out': Prolific burglar had his own house broken into while in jail

Have your say

A career burglar had his own home broken into while he was in prison on remand for a house raid in Leeds.

Christopher Hastings' home was "cleaned out" by other criminals as he was being held in jail awaiting sentence.

Details of the break-in at his council house emerged as Hastings was locked up for two years and five months at Leeds Crown Court.

Pater Yates, prosecuting, said the 40-year-old carried out a burglary at a house in Leeds as a couple were asleep in bed.

A rucksack was stolen from the property which contained a bank card, an insurance card, mobile phones and tickets worth £1,000.

Hastings then used the bank card to pay for goods in shops shortly after the offence in the early hours of May 3.

The defendant was arrested after being recognised from CCTV footage of him using the bank card.

The prosecutor said Hastings also stole alcohol worth £252 from Morrisons in the Merrion Centre, Leeds.

He went into the store with a women and put bottles of spirits into a bag before leaving without paying.

Hastings, of Glensdale Terrace, East End Park, was interviewed by police and admitted being involved in the burglary with another man.

He pleaded guilty to burglary, fraud and theft.

Hastings has 50 previous convictions, including 39 offences of burglary.

Probation officer Jackie Brook told the court that Hastings had lived in a council property for five years but it had been burgled.

She said: "He tells me that the property is still available."

Richard Reed, mitigating, said: "He now knows what it is like to be burgled.

"His property has been cleaned out.

"Obviously, he has some insight now to know what it is like to be on the receiving end."

Mr Reed said Hastings suffered from post traumatic stress disorder after suffering injuries when he was stabbed with a samurai sword in an attack.

He added: "Due to the delays in getting counselling he started taking drugs and that led to the slippery slope of becoming involved in burglary and fraud."

Jailing Hastings, Judge Christopher Batty said: "Going into people's homes is something that you do.

"You now know a bit about being on the receiving end of that.

"People are entitled to feel safe and secure and to keep their possessions in their own home.

"People who take those possessions have to accept custodial sentences."