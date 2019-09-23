'He completely fooled and manipulated me': Mum speaks out after violent partner who put noose around her neck is jailed

A mum who had a noose put around her neck by the abusive boyfriend who tried to hang her urged other domestic violence to come forward.

Bethany Marchant spoke out after Stefan Carr was locked up for more than 11 years over the harrowing attack which was caught on hidden cameras.

During the violence at his home in Castleford, 28-year-old Carr placed a rope around the young mum's neck.

He then lifted her off the ground and put his arm across her throat as she struggled to breathe.

Miss Marchant also had a pillowcase placed over her face as Carr tried to suffocate her.

Carr, who has a history of serious domestic violence offences against woman, was given an extended prison sentence of 11 years and three months after a judge said he poses a serious danger to women and children.

Miss Marchant, a dance teacher from Sherburn in Elmet, wept at she spoke about her ordeal outside Leeds Crown Court today.

She said: "I'm just glad that he is locked up and that he can't hurt anybody else.

"I just hope that he has remorse for what he has done and that he gets the help that he needs to sort himself out and to not hurt anybody else.

"It is really, really difficult. Day to day it is really hard to keep getting up and being a mum and a teacher.

"But I have to do it. If it helps another person then I have done myself proud and I have done my family proud."

Miss Marchant said she doubts if she will ever get over the ordeal.

She said: "I will never trust anybody again. He completely fooled me and manipulated me.

"The thought of being with anybody else or having anyone around my child - not a chance."

Miss Marchant said she hoped that by speaking out about her ordeal it will encourage other victims of domestic violence to come forward.

She said: "I just want them to come forward and be strong.

"We can lock these people away. You do not have to be scared. Just come forward like I did.

"He can't hurt anybody else now.

"If you are a victim of domestic abuse or violence then come forward and lock these people away before they do further damage to other people."

"These people are manipulative. If they weren't good at what they do there would be no domestic abuse."

In a victim statement supplied to the court, Miss Marchant described how she could no longer sleep with pillows on her bed.

She has been diagnosed as suffering from post traumatic stress disorder as a result of her ordeal and continues to receive counselling.

Sentencing Carr, Judge Penelope Belcher said: "You know where she lives and she was convinced that you would come to her and kill her.

"You have also threatened to hurt her son. She cannot bear to think about you hurting her little boy.

"She has lost all confidence and faith and trust in people."