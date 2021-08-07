A judge praised the bravery of the victim as Peter Temple, 63, was sentenced after a jury found him guilty of 13 serious sex offences at Leeds Crown Court.

The trial heard Temple also took indecent images of the youngster as he abused her.

Temple, of Camberley Street, Beeston, was convicted after what West Yorkshire Police described as a "long and complex" investigation.

A statement was read to the court on behalf of the victim describing the suffering she had endured as a result of the offending.

She said: "My mental health deteriorated and I no longer felt worthy of life.

"As the days went on I had less and less reason to carry on."

She added: "I do want to carry on and keep going and keep my pride."

Temple was found guilty of six offences of rape, three of sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity, sexual activity with a child under 16 and two other serious sex offences.

Jurors also convicted him of two counts of taking indecent images of a child and one of possessing an indecent image of a child.

Sentencing, Judge Penelope Belcher told Temple: "You were found guilty after trial by the jury on very strong evidence."

The Judge added: "Hopefully with counselling, support and help she will be able to reach some form of normality, but no doubt this will stay with her for the rest of her life."

James Littlehales, mitigating, said Temple continues to deny the offences, adding: "He is aware, and has been throughout, that he is going to receive a very lengthy custodial term."

Mr Littlehales said Temple has no previous convictions and served in Northern Ireland during his time in the army.

The court heard Temple has also worked as a cleaner for Leeds City Council.

After the case, Detective Sergeant Ashley Poddington, of Leeds District Safeguarding Team, said: "The offences committed by Temple were horrific and he belongs in prison for a long time.

"This has been a long and complex investigation, and I would like to praise the victim in this case for having the strength to come forward and to have the confidence in the police that they would be listened to.