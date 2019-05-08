'He believes he will die in custody': Wakefield paedophile given 19-year sentence for filming rape and sexual abuse of girl

A paedophile who carried out a "campaign" of rape and sexual offences against a young girl over a period of three years has been locked up for 19 years.

Mark Greenwood also took photographs and filmed himself abusing his young victim.

Leeds Crown Court

The 54-year-old was handed an extended prison sentence by a judge who told he posed a serious danger to young children.

Greenwood's barrister told Leeds Crown Court how the defendant had had said he expected to die in prison.

Greenwood, of King Street, Normanton, near Wakefield, pleaded guilty to four offences of rape of a child under 13, three of sexual assault of a child under 13 and three of making indecent images of a child.

The offences took place against the girl when she was aged between eight and 11 years old.

Police recovered graphic images Greenwood had taken as he carried out the abuse.

After Greenwood was arrested he tried to minimise his horrific offending by claiming his victim enjoyed the abuse.

Judge Christopher Batty told Greenwood: "You have little insight into the impact of what you have done.

"You told the probation officer that she enjoyed it and was quite happy that you were abusing her - a wholly distorted view to convince yourself in order to minimise your guilt.

"The enormity of what you subjected her to will still not be clear to her yet.

"The experience of these courts are that her life has been ruined by you.

"It is perfectly clear to me that you have a sexual attraction to female children and one in which you appear unable to exercise control over."

Michael Collins, for Greenwood, said the defendant had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

He said: "He believes he will die in custody."

Greenwood must serve a custodial term for 14 years, of which he must serve at least two-thirds in jail. He will then be on licence for a further period of five years.