"Have you seen this van?" Police appeal for information after the van was stolen in Leeds
Police are appealing for information after a van was stolen in Leeds that contained equipment needed for an event today.
Friday, 28th January 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated
Friday, 28th January 2022, 1:00 pm
West Yorkshire Police say that van, which had the registration DK64 PNZ, was taken at about 10.13pm yesterday (Thursday) from City West One Park in Leeds.
It was said to contain audio equipment for use at an event in Leeds today.
