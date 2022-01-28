West Yorkshire Police say that van, which had the registration DK64 PNZ, was taken at about 10.13pm yesterday (Thursday) from City West One Park in Leeds.

It was said to contain audio equipment for use at an event in Leeds today.

Police are appealing for information over the whereabout of the van after it was stolen from City West One Park in Leeds.