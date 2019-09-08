Hats off to West Yorkshire Police, but is it fair that Leeds tax payers foot the bill for Tommy Robinson fan club, anti-Brexit protesters and Lesbian Strength March?

A protest by supporters of Tommy Robinson in Leeds city centre. Pic by YEP reporter Abbey Maclure.
HATS off to West Yorkshire Police this weekend after officers were called upon to keep the peace across three separate protests.

Far right sympathisers took to the streets to declare their adoration for one Tommy Robinson; Anti-Brexit campaigners were out lamenting the result the EU referendum and the subsequent direction of political travel and an equal rights movement entitled Lesbian Strength March all descended on our city.

We should be proud to celebrate free speech, equality and fairness in Leeds. This city welcomes one and all. So these protest groups will understand when this newspaper for one points at the untold inconvenience to shoppers and businesses of the city and the eye-watering cost of policing to tax payers.