Harrogate crime: Police appeal over disturbance in grounds of Harrogate church

Harrogate police are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have been targeted following a disturbance in the grounds of Christ Church on The Stray in Harrogate last Friday afternoon (25 January 2019).

It happened between midday and 2.30pm when a man was being aggressive to passers by.

Officers believe that numerous members of the public may have witnessed the incident or have been approached by the man and are appealing to anyone who can assist their investigation to come forward.

The police appeal is urging anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesperson said: “If you witnessed the actions of the man, interacted with him or believe you may be a victim of a crime, please contact PC Walker at Harrogate Police Station on 101 (ext. 31067) or email daniel.walker@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to ‘Crimestoppers’ on 0800 555 111.”

Anyone who makes contact is urged to quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12190014992 when passing information about this incident.

Police say that a man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident and released while under investigation.