Harehills Road police incident: Man taken to hospital with serious head injury after fight in Leeds street
A man has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury after a fight in a Leeds street.
Police were called to Harehills Road at about 7.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).
They found a man with a head injury and he was taken to hospital for treatment.
Three men have been arrested in connection with the attack and they remain in custody while police investigate.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "At 7.23pm yesterday (Tuesday), police were called to a report of a fight in Harehills Road, Leeds.
"Officers attended and found a man with a head injury. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.
"Three males have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in custody while enquiries continue.
"Leeds District CID are continuing enquiries and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact them on 101 or via the West Yorkshire Police website.
"The crime reference is 13210550206.
"Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online."
