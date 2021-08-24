It happened in Halton's Top Store, in Selby Road, at about 8.50pm on Monday.

A 26-year-old man was working in the store when two men wearing balaclavas came in and started taking items.

When he approached them, one of the suspects brandished a machete and struck him on the back causing a minor injury.

Halton's Top Store, Selby Road, where the attack took place (Photo: Google)

He was then attacked with the machete again and suffered a serious injury to his hand that requires surgery.

Detective Inspector Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “The victim has received a significant injury during this incident and is continuing to receive treatment in hospital.

“We are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those responsible and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw the suspects running off from the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210427933 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.