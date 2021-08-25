It happened in Halton's Top Store, in Selby Road, at about 8.50pm on Monday, August 23.

A 26-year-old man was working in the store when two men wearing balaclavas came in and started taking items.

When he approached them, one of the suspects brandished a machete and hit him on the back causing a minor injury.

Police have released these CCTV images of two suspects they want to identify in connection with an attack in Halton.

As he tried to defend himself, he was attacked again and suffered a serious injury to his hand.

The injury requires surgery and the man remains in hospital.

Police have now released CCTV images of the suspects.

Detective Constable Samantha Wilson, of Leeds District CID, said: “This was an appalling incident where the victim was running to escape when he was slashed on his back, and then suffered the injury to his hand while defending himself.

“Although the suspects’ faces were masked, the CCTV images show the clothing they were wearing. We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise them or who saw them in the area at any point before or after the incident.

“A number of vehicles passed the area around the time, and we would ask anyone with relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC 1104 Wilson at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210427933 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechatInformation can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.