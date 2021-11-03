Gunfire on Leeds street investigation: Police release CCTV images of four suspects

The four males were seen walking along Crosby Street, Leeds, at around 11.03pm on May 28, when it was reported that one suspect discharged a firearm.

Police said all four then ran away before one of them returned to Crosby Street around nine minutes later, discharging another firearm.

Suspect 1

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Officers have issued the images in a bid to identify the individuals, who may be able to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 13210266325.

Suspect 2

Suspect 3

Suspect 4