Gunfire on Leeds street investigation: Police release CCTV images of four suspects

Police investigating a report of gunfire on a Leeds street have released CCTV images of four people they want to speak to.

By Mark Lavery
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 8:32 pm
Updated Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 8:37 pm

The four males were seen walking along Crosby Street, Leeds, at around 11.03pm on May 28, when it was reported that one suspect discharged a firearm.

Police said all four then ran away before one of them returned to Crosby Street around nine minutes later, discharging another firearm.

Suspect 1

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Officers have issued the images in a bid to identify the individuals, who may be able to assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 13210266325.

Suspect 2
Suspect 3
Suspect 4
