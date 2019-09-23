Grandson attacked his 81-year-old grandmother and threatened her with knives in her home in Leeds

Have your say

A terrified grandmother feared she was going to be stabbed as she was assaulted and threatened with carving knives by her grandson.

The 81-year-woman was attacked in her own home in Farnley, Leeds, by 26-year-old Alex Kemper.

Kemper put his grandmother through the terrifying ordeal on August 28 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the defendant had previously lived with his grandmother for eight years and had been aggressive towards her.

Kemper knocked on her door at 7.30am and became aggressive as he asked his grandmother why she had not answered her phone.

The woman replied that she had not answered because she had been asleep.

Kemper went into the kitchen and she became scared as he continued to be agitated and aggressive.

Paul Canfield, prosecuting, said Kemper picked up two carving knives and held one in each had.

Mr Canfield said: “She felt terrified and tried to call the police”.

Kemper snatched the phone from her hand and put it on top of the fridge out of her reach.

He then called a “f****** b****” and she feared she was going to be stabbed.

Kemper pushed his grandmother then barged passed her and smashed the phone.

The damage to the phone was valued between £700 and £1,000.

The victim managed to get out of the house and went to a neighbour for safety.

Kemper, of Tong Walk, Farnley, was arrested but refused to comment.

He pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage.

The court heard Kemper suffers from mental health issues.

A probation service report assessed him as suitable to attended a rehabilitation programme.

Kemper was made the subject of a 12-month community order during which he must take part in a 28-day rehabilitation programme.

Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, said: “The way you behaved towards your grandmother raises concerns.

“I have had to think very carefully about whether to impose a prison sentence both for her protection and the protection of the public.

“This is your last chance. I do it in the hope that you take advantage of it and take advantage of the help that people are prepared to give you.”