Girl, 3, among injured after bouncy castle blows away in freak gust at Yorkshire event

Four people including a three-year-old girl were taken to hospital after a "tornado" ripped through an East Yorkshire park, carrying away a bouncy castle.

It came at the Picnic in the Park event at the Ashes playing field in Howden today.

Pictures taken at the scene showed people running towards a bouncy castle, which appeared to have blown into a tree.

Thankfully it appears no children were on the bouncy castle, when the gust of wind hit.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said four people had been taken to hospital including the three-year-old, who was taken to Scunthorpe General Hospital and whose injuries were not believed to be serious.

Two other patients had been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary, but the ambulance service was unable to say what their injuries were.

A fourth person had been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Commenting on social media, a mother said she had been about to put her child on the bouncy castle but said 'No' as the rain started.

She posted: "Feeling a bit stunned but thankful for a split decision to walk away. Hope everyone ok. Pretty scary."

Toilets were blown over and branches fell from trees as the wind tore through the park.

Another commented: "Never seen wind like it before in England. Both bouncy castles were taken away like plastic bags."

And another said: "A brilliant afternoon then this. It was very sudden, a lot of rain then very strong wind! It was all over in a minute or two, I understand that they got everyone off the inflatable slide before it was blown over."