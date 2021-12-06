Girl, 15, and boyfriend reported missing in Leeds both found safe and well
Two teenagers who were both reported missing in Leeds have been found safe and well.
Police launched an urgent appeal to trace Jade McElduff and Jack McCormick on December 1.
Jade McElduff was reported missing on November, 26, and was last seen in the Briggate area of Leeds City Centre at about 10.40pm that night.
Police previously said it is believed she may have been with her boyfriend Jack McCormick, 17, who was also reported missing that day after last being seen on Tuesday, November 23.
Police said this morning (Dec 6): "Jade McElduff and Jack McCormick, who were previously the subject of missing person appeals, have now been found safe and well.
"Our thanks to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeals."
