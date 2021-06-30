Police cars stock image

Police were called to reports of people fighting outside a house in Wakefield Road in Garforth at around 12.30am.

A short time later a 32-year-old man went to hospital after having been stabbed in the abdomen and this is believed to be linked to the incident.

He remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two men, aged 25 and 34, along with an 18-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

They remain in custody.

A scene has been in place in the area and enquiries are ongoing.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any assisting information to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 1321326769.

