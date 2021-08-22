Asif Khan and three members of his family are serving prison sentences over their involvement in the conspiracy in which they are thought to have sold around 40 kilos of the class B drug over an 18-month period.

A judge who sentenced the men in February this year described the property on Tempest Road, Beeston, where they based the illegal operation as being like a 'drug supermarket'.

Brothers Asif and Kashif Khan and cousins, Shamrayz and Sohail Khan, operated a 'ring and bring' drug supply line which received an average of 200 calls per day.

Asif Khan (centre) has been ordered to pay more than £31,000 under the Proceeds of Crime Act. Other members of the cannabis supply conspiracy also had sums seized including Kashif Khan (top left), Michael O'Reilly (bottom left), Shamrayz Khan (bottom right) and Sohail Khan (top right).

The defendants and others involved in the conspiracy were arrested or had drugs seized from vehicles and properties in south Leeds on 11 separate occasions but continued to sell cannabis.

The Khans' case was returned to Leeds Crown Court on Friday (August 20) for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The court heard Asif benefitted by £34,185 as a result of his offending and had £31,570 of assets available to be seized.

Kashif's benefit figure was £24,359 and he has £1,349 available.

Asif Khan

Shramrayz' benefited by £55,998 and has £1,390 available.

Sohail's benefited by £54,050 but has just £110 available.

A fifth defendant who pleaded guilty to the conspiracy, Michael O'Reilly, of Tempest Road, had a benefit figure of £23,210 but just £200 available.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC ordered the defendants to pay the available sums within three months or face further time in prison.

Kashif Khan

At the sentencing hearing earlier this year, Asif, 26, described in court as the ringleader of the operation, was jailed for seven years and ten months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Kashif, 22, was given a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cannabis.

Kashif is also serving an eight-and-a-half-year sentence for his role in another drug supply conspiracy based in Leeds and Wakefield.

Shamrayz, 29, and Sohail, 24, both of Burlington Road, Beeston, both pleaded guilty to the cannabis supply conspiracy, possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of amphetamine with intent to supply and were jailed for 64 months.

Shamrayz Khan

Their sentences were increased earlier this month after they admitted further drug dealing offences.

The cannabis supply conspiracy took place between October 2017 and February 2019.

The court was told of 11 separate occasions when police seized drugs, cash and mobiles phones from those involved in the conspiracy.

Drugs were found at properties on Tempest Road and Burlington Road on a number of occasions.

A total of 3.5kgs was seized by police but the prosecution said the amount represented the "tip of the iceberg" in terms of the drugs involved in the conspiracy.

Based on the thousands of text messages and calls received to phones used during the conspiracy, at least 40kgs of the class B drug is likely to have been sold.

Sohail Khan