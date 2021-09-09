Gang of masked men threaten Flannels staff with knives during armed robbery in Leeds city centre
A large police cordon is in place in Leeds city centre after an armed robbery at the Flannels store.
A group of masked men armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff.
They stole a quantity of stock before driving off from the scene.
Large police cordon after armed robbery at the Flannels store in Leeds
Last updated: Thursday, 09 September, 2021, 12:10
- There has been an armed robbery at the Flannels store in Leeds
- Armed police were deployed to the area
- A large police cordon is now in place on Vicar Lane
- The search for the suspects in ongoing
Photo from the scene:
Our reporter is at the scene
Joe Cooper is currently at the scene.
He says there are four police cars currently outside the shop and no visible damage to the store.
Photos from the scene:
Full West Yorkshire Police statement:
West Yorkshire Police
At 10.26am today, police received reports of an armed robbery at Flannels clothes shop, in Vicar Lane, Leeds.
A number of masked males armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff. They stole a quantity of stock from the displays and drove off.
Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene and support the search for the suspects.
No-one was injured during the incident and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID
Armed robbery at Flannels store in Leeds
A large police cordon is in place in Leeds city centre after an armed robbery at the Flannels store.
Officers were called to the Vicar Lane store at 10.26am on Thursday, September 9.
A group of masked men armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff.
They stole a quantity of stock from the displays.
They then drove off from the scene.
Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene.