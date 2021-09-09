Gang of masked men threaten Flannels staff with knives during armed robbery in Leeds city centre

A large police cordon is in place in Leeds city centre after an armed robbery at the Flannels store.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:06 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:09 pm
The scene outside Flannels in Vicar Lane after an armed robbery.

A group of masked men armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff.

They stole a quantity of stock before driving off from the scene.

  • There has been an armed robbery at the Flannels store in Leeds
  • Armed police were deployed to the area
  • A large police cordon is now in place on Vicar Lane
  • The search for the suspects in ongoing
Photo from the scene:

Our reporter is at the scene

Joe Cooper is currently at the scene.

He says there are four police cars currently outside the shop and no visible damage to the store.

Photos from the scene:

Photos from the scene outside the flannels store on Vicar Lane on Thursday, September 9.
Full West Yorkshire Police statement:

At 10.26am today, police received reports of an armed robbery at Flannels clothes shop, in Vicar Lane, Leeds.

A number of masked males armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff. They stole a quantity of stock from the displays and drove off.

Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene and support the search for the suspects.

No-one was injured during the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID

West Yorkshire Police
