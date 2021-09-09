Gang of masked men threaten Flannels staff with knives during armed robbery in Leeds city centre

At 10.26am today, police received reports of an armed robbery at Flannels clothes shop, in Vicar Lane, Leeds.

A number of masked males armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff. They stole a quantity of stock from the displays and drove off.

Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene and support the search for the suspects.

No-one was injured during the incident and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID