A seething man tried to set fire to butane gas canisters in his girlfriend’s flat complaining about the neighbour’s loud music.

Jamie Griffiths set fire to bits of cardboard in an attempt to burn down the flat on Gloucester Place on Wakefield’s Lupset estate.

Only his girlfriend waking up and restraining him stopped the flames from spreading.

The 37-year-old was given a suspended sentence at Leeds Crown Court after he admitted arson reckless as to whether was life was endangered.

Griffiths tried to set fire to the flat on Gloucester Place in anger. | Google Maps / SWNS

He appeared in court from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Freeman and his partner had been together for around 12 years, prosecutor Michael Collins told the court.

At around 1.30am on January 27, the woman was woken by Griffiths who told her he was leaving.

He then placed ripped-up piece of cardboard on a cat tree in the room and set fire to them.

The woman frantically stamped on it to put it out, burning her sock and singeing the carpet.

Griffiths then tried to set fire to more cardboard, but she snatched it from him. He then tried to grab the 12 butane canisters in a box, making threats to burn down the flat and his neighbour’s.

The woman was able to wrestle him to the ground and call the police. He was arrested and refused to answer questions.

Griffiths has 28 previous convictions for 43 offences, including arson.

Mitigating, Christopher Morton said Griffiths had been in a “very stressful situation” that both he and his partner had wanted to move out of the flat and were considering moving into a house boat.

He said Griffiths had problems with the neighbours due to loud music, but said he took “full responsibility” for his actions.

Judge Ray Singh admitted he was concerned by Griffiths’ previous arson conviction.

He gave him a 10-month jail sentence, suspended for two years. He also gave him 30 days rehabilitation with probation and ordered him to enrol on a 26-day programme to help him with his issues.