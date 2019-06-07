Fundraiser set up for Leeds woman whose motorhome was stolen

Friends of a Leeds woman who had her motorhome stolen have set up a crowdfunding to page to help her get back on her feet.

Lindsay Pannell was working away when the converted bus, also home to her rescue Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was taken.

Lindsay, an ambulance technician, has since struggled to find work as all of her documents were inside the van, which had been parked at Gomersal Park Lodge.

Lindsay said it had affected her 'badly' and that her and Layla were 'very much missing' their home.

Now friend and colleague Adam Martyn, who works at Leicester Royal Infirmary, has set up a Just Giving page to help Linsday, 51, out in her time of need.

Writing on the page, Adam said: "I cannot imagine being made homeless overnight and having to rebuild from scratch.

"This crowdfunding page is a little gesture to give back to someone who has given so much to others in her ambulance career."

Adam was aiming to raise £100, but within days of setting it up had already raised several hundreds pounds.

"How I underestimated the kindness and generosity not just in money but also in supporting words from friends and strangers," Adam said.

The total now stands at £620 to be 'spent however Lindsay decides in order to rebuild from the theft of her home and belongings'.

The motorhome was last seen on Sunday April 14.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.