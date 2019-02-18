Four youths under police investigation after Leeds gas main fire

Four youths remain under investigation as police continue to their inquiries into a gas main fire in a Leeds village.

Dramatic images were shared on social media after flames shot into the air from the damaged gas main on The Drive, Bardsey, on Saturday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 8.40pm, with road closures swiftly put in place.

No injuries were reported but police later said a small number of homes had been evacuated due to their proximity to the incident.

As urgent repair work was being completed by engineers from Northern Gas Networks on Sunday, it emerged that four people had been arrested and questioned by officers on suspicion of arson.

In an update issued today, a West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

“Four youths were arrested at an early stage in connection with this incident. They have now been released under investigation while our enquiries continue.”