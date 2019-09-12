Four teenagers arrested after 18-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash

Four teenagers have been arrested after a fatal multi-vehicle crash which took the life of an 18-year-old man from Bradford.

The collision happened at about 10.54pm on Tuesday on the A650 Wakefield Road in Bradford.

18-year-old Stephen Tordoff, who was from the BD4 postcode, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

Stephen was a passenger in a Renault Scenic which was in collision with a VW Transporter van which in turn struck a Ford Transit van, close to the junctions with New Hey Road and Neville Road.

Three males, two aged 17 and one aged 16, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old male has also been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The 16-year-old male and one of the 17-year-olds have now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The other 17-year-old male remains in custody along with the 19-year-old male.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team is appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have dash cam footage which may assist the investigation to contact them.

Information can be reported by calling 101 or online via the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 2002 of 10 September.

