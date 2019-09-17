Four more charged over Pinderfields Road murder

Have your say

DETECTIVES have charged four more people in connection with the murder of a man in Wakefield last week.

Officers were called just after midnight to reports of a man seriously injured on Pinderfields Road, on Monday, September 9.

CRIME SCENE: Police at Pinderfields Road.

Aleksander Pawlak, aged 30, from Wakefield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maciaj Solarz, 27, of Alma Road, Southampton, Adam Litwinowicz, 23, of Alma Road, Southampton, Michal Lukarz Symanski, 23, of St Denys Road, Southampton and Karolina Kukawska, 20, of St Denys Road, Southampton are all expected to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning charged with his murder.

Yesterday detectives charged another man, Marceli Szymanski, 19, of Mallards Road, Southampton, was charged with murder.