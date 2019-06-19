Four men named as murder suspects in downing of MH17 flight which killed Leeds University student

Three Russians and one Ukrainian have been named as murder suspects in the downing of the MH17 flight which killed 298 passengers - including a Leeds University student.

Richard Mayne, 20, was a Leeds University student on the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in 2014.

Dutch National Police chief Wilbert Paulissen identified Russians Igor Girkin, Sergei Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov, along with Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, as suspects in the downing of the plane, and announced that their trial would start in March 2020.

All passengers and crew on board the flight from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur were killed on July 17 2014, when a missile shattered the Boeing 777 in midair sending debris and bodies raining down onto farms and fields of sunflowers.