Police were called shortly before 7am yesterday (Thursday) to Carberry Road to reports of men fighting in the street.

Another call was received from the ambulance service reporting a man with stab wounds at an address in nearby Autumn Place, which was linked to the fighting.

Autumn Place, Hyde Park (photo: Google).

The 38-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Four men, including the man in hospital, have been arrested following the incident.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

He added: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210457232 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

"Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."