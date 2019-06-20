Four men appear in court to face charges over shooting of Leeds teenager during 'gang rivalry'

Have your say

Four men have appeared in court over the shooting of a teenager in a street in Leeds carried out during 'gang rivalry'.

The defendants appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today charged with conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent against Emile Riggan.

Riggan was aged 17 at the time of the alleged attack on Pasture Road, Harehills, on July 16 last year.

All four - Jordan Stapleton, O'Shea Davis, Joel Ogbonson and Even Woelmichael - are also charged with conspiracy to possess a firearm with intent to endanger life.

None of the defendants entered any pleas in relation to those charges.

Davis is also charged with an offence of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

He entered a not guilty plea to that charge.

The court heard the background to the incident was a dispute between rival gangs.

At 3.20pm on July 16, 2018, windows were smashed at Ogbonson's home on Roundhay Road.

At 3.37pm a firearm was discharged at a house on Devon Close, Woodhouse

The court heard Riggan, now aged 18, and two others were arrested and convicted over that incident.

Riggan suffered shotgun injuries just before 6pm that day and suffered a collapsed lung.

All four men appeared in the dock of the court during the 50-minute hearing.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and nationalities.

The court heard the charges were too serious to be dealt with before a magistrates court

Ogbonson, 27, of Roundhay Grove, Chapeltown; Stapleton, 28, of Potternewton Heights, Chapel Allerton; Davis, 26, of Cross Roundhay Avenue, Chapeltown, and Weolmichael, 24, of Bristol Road, Edgbaston, Birmingham will appear before Leeds Crown Court on July 18.

Bail applications were refused in relation to Ogbonson, Stepleton and Davis.

All four defendants were returned to custody after the hearing.