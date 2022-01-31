Four Leeds men jailed for more than 36 years after police seize Class A drugs, firearms and £100k gold coins
Four men from Leeds have been jailed for drugs and firearms offences after police found six blocks of cocaine in an Audi.
Kyle Stogden, Adam Ogden, Lee Clarke and James Johnstone have been sentenced to a combined total of more than 36 years, after they were convicted of being involved in a large-scale drugs distribution network.
Johnstone, aged 27, of Meanwood Valley Close in Meanwood, Leeds, was also sentenced for firearms matters.
The investigation began after Stogden, also 27, of Birkdale Drive in Alwoodley, was stopped by police while driving an Audi S3 on November 18 last year.
Officers found six blocks of cocaine when they searched his car.
It led to a large Programme Precision operation, part of a West Yorkshire Police crackdown on serious and organised crime.
During searches in Meanwood, police seized a Volkswagen Caddy, a kilo of cocaine, a half kilo of heroin, three firearms with viable ammunition and £100,000 of gold coins
A drugs press and cutting agent were also found.
The searches led to Johnstone, Ogden and Clarke being arrested and later charged.
Last Friday at Leeds Crown Court, Johnstone was sentenced to 16 years and four months and Stogden was jailed for nine years and seven months.
Ogden, aged 35, of Westfield Grove, Yeadon, was jailed for six years.
Clarke, aged 40, of Parkland Drive, Meanwood, received four years and nine months.
Speaking after sentencing, Detective Superintendent Fiona Gaffney, said: “These men were involved in the large-scale distribution of Class A drugs and in Johnstone’s case, firearms.
“Illegal substances and illegally held firearms have no place in our communities, and through Programme Precision, we will continue to target those involved in serious and organised crime to make West Yorkshire a safer place.”
