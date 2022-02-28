David Hope was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment at Bradford Crown Court today, for abusing the pupil at Malsis School in the 1980s.

It comes after the 74-year-old, of Granby Close in Headingley, was convicted of three counts of buggery, three counts of indecent assault and one count of indecency with a child at a trial in December.

The court heard that after Hope was arrested, police searched his room and found he had kept diaries for his own gratification and underwear belonging to boys at the school, which closed in 2014.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former paedophile David Hope leaving Leeds Crown Court in 2013

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court he had been severely traumatised by the abuse and attempted to take his own life twice when he was a teenager.

He said: "It is hard to find the words to express the horrible impact Mr Hope has had on my life.

"Vast amounts of my time have been taken up thinking over and over at the incidents that have never left me and almost feel like I live it over and over. I try not to think about it but it’s there, always."

He added: "I feel that because this happened, this ruined my childhood. I would never stay over at children’s homes or go to houses of children.

"I see and hear Mr Hope's image and voice wherever I go, making me feel constantly fearful and anxious. I jump at any loud noise and flash back to Mr Hope including if watching films.

"I don't trust men, and this includes one-on-ones with men including doctors.

"I question in my head every man I meet as possible rapists. I have not liked men very much since I was a child, subsequently I have very few male friends. I have a deep feeling of mistrust of men. I found it almost impossible to go to school after Malsis."

Detective Constable Alison Morris, of North Yorkshire Police, described Hope as "a monstrous child abuser" who "used the act of rape as punishment to an eight-year-old boy for dubious indiscretions such as leaving toilet seat up or making a mistake in class".

She added: “From the middle of 1983 to the middle of 1984, he systematically abused this poor, defenceless child and constantly made threats to stop him from speaking out.

“This physical and mental torture caused unimaginable damage to the boy who struggled with life through his teenage years, into adulthood, and to this very day."

'You abused the trust that was invested in you'

In court, Judge Ahmed Nadim said the former teacher had a “deep rooted” sexual attraction to children and he had “inflicted severe phsycological harm” on his victim.

He also criticised Hope for denying the allegations, despite “compelling evidence”, and forcing the victim to relive “what was undoubtedly a horrific experience” during the trial.

Mr Nadim said: “(The victim) was so damaged by your abuse that he was unable to invest trust in any teachers at any of the schools that he attended and he was unable to invest trust in any of the medical professionals that cared for him. Indeed, he lost trust in his own parents.

“As a result, he left his education without securing any qualifications and his family members are still experiencing the impact of the damage that you have inflicted.

“(The victim) was particularly vulnerable by virtue of his personal circumstances. He was an eight-year-old child, staying at a boarding school with no recourse to help from anyone apart from the school.”

He was ordered to serve 17 years in prison and an additional year on licence. He has also been given a lifetime Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Hope, who appeared via video link from HMP Leeds, has previously been convicted of a number of sexual offences involving children.

Before the sentence was passed, Nick Worsley, defending, disputed the claim that Hope had inflicted severe physiological harm, claiming “it may be a step too far”.

He also asked the judge to consider the age and poor health of his client, who is on crutches after breaking his leg.