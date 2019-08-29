Former solider claimed 'fear of police brutality' was reason for failing to stop during high-speed car chase through Leeds

Have your say

A former soldier who was involved in a high speed police chase in Leeds claimed he did not stop because he feared "police brutality."

Liam Rogan drove at more than double the speed limit and went through red lights before being brought to a stop by officers on the M621 at Hunslet.

Leeds Crown Court

Rogan, a former supply driver in the army, failed to stop for police as he drove a Volvo containing three passengers on the M1 in the early hours of June 27 this year.

Rogan left the motorway at junction 44, the turn off for Rothwell, and drove through Stourton.

He ignored red lights and drove at 70mph in 30mph areas before joining the M621.

Rogan stopped the vehicle as police cars boxed him in. The court was shown police dashcam footage of the incident.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said Rogan was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

He refused to give a sample to test if he was driving under the influence of drugs.

Mr Horton added that Rogan did not appear to be affected by any substances when he was at the police station.

The prosecutor said: "He said he did not stop as he feared police brutality on a dark road."

Rogan, 25, of Latchmere Drive, West Park, Leeds, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

Probation officer Mick Berry told the court Rogan had been medically discharged from the army in 2016 after being involved in a car accident.

Mr Berry said the defendant had struggled with his mental health since that time and had issues with drugs and alcohol.

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said Rogan was "absolutely devastated and distraught" at losing his career in the army.

He urged Judge Simon Phillips, QC, to impose a community-based sentence so Rogan could continue to receive support for his problems.

Judge Phillips said: "The driving displayed in that footage is clearly not only dangerous but troubling from a public safety point of view."

Rogan was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to take part in a 30-day rehabilitation requirement and was disqualified from driving for 18 months.