Frank Pickard also terrified the victim as he drove dangerously and threatened to kill them both before crashing his car.

Pickard, 32, of Redhill Avenue, Tingley, was jailed for 12 months after pleading guilty to controlling or coercive behaviour, harassment, criminal damage and two counts of assault.

Leeds Crown Court heard Pickard was abusive towards the victim during the six months that they were in a relationship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Glenn Parsons, prosecuting, said the relationship began in December last year and Pickard was "extremely paranoid and jealous" towards her.

The defendant pressured his partner into deleting all her social media accounts and would become angry when she received text messages from friends.

The court heard the victim felt isolated and Pickard would also be verbally abusive and threatening.

He accused her of flirting with other men then left the property and went to his car outside.

He threatened to damage property unless she got into the vehicle to talk to him.

When she went to speak to him Pickard took her mobile phone from her and checked her text messages.

He then punched the device before slapping her.

Pickard drove off and said to the victim: "I'm going to kill us both".

The car span out of control as they approached a roundabout and crashed into a parked car

Neither of them was hurt and Pickard ordered her to get out of the vehicle and run from the crash scene with him.

He then sent her a series of abusive text messages and voice messages.

In one message he said he was near her home and had a jerry can full of petrol.

Pickard said he was going to burn down her home with her family inside.

James Houlding, mitigating, said Pickard was sorry for his behaviour, adding: "He says that what he did was horrible and not a nice thing to do."

Mr Houlding said Pickard suffered from PTSD as a result of his experiences during his time in the army.

Judge Mushtaq Khokhar told Pickard: "You present a high risk of serious harm to (the victim) at the moment.

"The majority of your offending in the past has been while you have been in drink.