'Former professional boxer helped arrange murder of Leeds gang member to avenge axe attack on his son'

A gang member was shot dead outside his home in Leeds in a father's "brazen" plan to get revenge for an axe attack on his son, jurors heard.

A court was told Denzil Brown arranged for Christopher Lewis to be murdered in Chapeltown then helped the killers to escape the scene.

The fatal shooting took place three days after Brown's son, Denzil Browne, had been attacked with an axe during a violent clash between rival gangs in Leeds city centre.

Leeds Crown Court has heard how Mr Lewis was a member of a Chapeltown-based gang called The Flock.

The murder trial heard today how the 24-year-old died after being shot twice outside his home on Reginald Street, on August 1 last year.

One bullet hit Mr Lewis in his upper arm and the other struck him in the temple.

Mr Lewis' brother made a desperate call to emergency services after the incident but he died from his injuries.

Christopher Lewis died after being shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street, Chapeltown

Denzil Brown (Senior), 49, Steven Grey, 38 and Jonathan Gledhill, 38, are on trial accused of murder.

Denzil Browne (Junior), 23, Lewis Pearce, 27, and Owen Clarke, 26, are also on trial accused of assisting an offender.

Dafydd Enoch QC, prosecuting, told the court it was the Crown's case that Grey fired the fatal shot.

A similar attempt to shoot Mr Lewis outside his home the previous day had failed.

The prosecution claims Gledhill's role in the killing was to help Grey by acting as a "spotter" as the two men followed Mr Lewis before the shooting took place.

The jury was shown footage of Grey and Gledhill in the Chapeltown area around the time of the shooting, which took place just after 7pm.

Mr Enoch said the two men then made their way to St Martin's Avenue, Chapel Allerton, where they were picked up by Brown (Senior) in his distinctive Mercedes 4x4 vehicle.

He said: "The prosecution say it is clear and obvious that they were going to meet the father of the man they had just avenged."

The prosecutor added: "Behind the comfort of the blacked out windows they were spirited away and transported to another place of safety."

The jury heard that Brown (Senior) is a former professional boxer and had returned from Florida on the morning of the shooting.

Browne (Junior) had sent texts to his father while he was out of the country informing him about being attacked on July 31.

The prosecutor said Brown (Senior) had been to Elland Road police station on the morning of August 1 to speak to officers about the attack on his son.

Mr Enoch said Brown (Senior) stopped his car near to Reginald Street as the police were in the area after the shooting.

He told the court that Brown (Senior) had told officers he was "just being nosey" when interviewed about his presence in the area.

He said: "The thing about Mr Brown is that he is brazen and he thinks that he is untouchable.

"But we say that he has been caught in this web of evidence.

"We say he knew perfectly well what had been going on.

"He dumped them (Grey and Gledhill) and came back down and knew perfectly well what was going on."

The prosecutor said Brown (Senior) was in telephone contact with his son a short time later.

He said: "He called his boy for one minute and 22 seconds.

"What did he have to tell him. Why was he ringing him?"

"That call was telling his son 'mission accomplished'".

Mr Enoch said Browne (Junior) then phone calls to arrange for Clarke and Pearce to drive Grey and Gledhill away from the area.

Describing Gledhill's role in the shooting, the prosecutor said: "He was part of the team. Bag carrier, spotter and assistant.

"That makes him guilty of murder too, in law."

Gledhill, of Dib Lane, Roundhay; Brown (Senior), of Parkfield Court, Morley; Grey, of Town Street, Armley: Pearce, of no fixed address; Browne (Junior), of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, deny all charges.

The trial continues.