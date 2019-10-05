Former Mercedes Benz car salesman caught drug driving in Leeds

Have your say

An unemployed luxury car salesman was caught drug driving in Leeds just hours after he drank Red Bull mixed with cocaine, a court heard.

Police found cannabis in Matthew Green’s pocket and found other drugs at his home address in Cookridge, Leeds Magistrates were told.

The court heard 38-year-old Green, who has been unemployed for around 12 months, has previously worked as a car salesman for Mercedes Benz, BMW and Audi.

Police stopped Green on Cemetery Road At Holbeck just before 6pm on April 21.

Daniel Lee, prosecuting, said police searched Green and found a small amount of cannabis in a pocket of the shorts he was wearing.

Mr Lee said a drugs wipe at the scene proved negative, but Green later gave a blood sample and was found to have cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his system.

Police found 17 tablets of class C drug diclazepam at Green's home.

Father-of-two Green, of Old Road, Cookridge, Leeds, admitted driving while over the prescribed limit for cocaine and benzoylecgonine.

He also admitted possessing cannabis.

Haleem Akbar, mitigating, said Green had been invited to a party in the early hours of April 21 by a friend who was leaving the country to go travelling.

Mr Akbar said: "He didn't really want to go but he went because he hadn't seen the friend for a while.

"He was feeling tired and his friend mixed cocaine with Red Bull, which he consumed orally."

Mr Akbar said Green had borrowed the shorts and was not aware there was cannabis in one of the pockets.

Mr Akbar said Green suffers from vasculitis, a condition that causes nose bleeds, swollen limbs and nerve problems.

The court heard Green is currently unemployed but was previously a car salesman whose last job was working for Mercedes Benz.

A probation officer told the court: "He was remorseful for his actions. He is aware he put other road users at risk."

District Judge Susan Bouch sentenced Green to a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation activity days and banned him from driving for 18 months.