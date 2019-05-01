Former Leeds Rhinos player saw "red mist" and stamped on rival after being hit with golf club in Leeds pub brawl

Have your say

A former Leeds Rhinos player stamped on a man as he lay prone on the ground after being attacked with golf clubs during a pub brawl.

Police dashcam footage captured the moment Marvin Golden stamped on Eddie Carver as he lay prone on the ground during the disturbance outside the New Bay Horse, Hunslet Carr.

A court heard how a fight broke out after "playful banter" between the two men inside the pub turned sour.

Leeds Crown Court heard the pair grabbed hold of each other before Golden "used his rugby skills" to tackle Carver to the ground and climbed on top of him.

Nicoletta Alistari, prosecuting, described how others dragged Golden off Carver.

The incident, which happened on June 9 last year, was captured on the pub's CCTV camera as the bar area was busy with people.

Carver then used his mobile phone to ring his friend Callum Carr.

Carr drove to the pub, arriving minutes later.

Footage from outside the pub showed a car pulling up outside and men getting out of the vehicle.

They armed themselves with golf clubs from the boot before going to attack Golden, who had left the pub moments earlier.

Miss Alistari said Carver struck Golden across the back with a golf club.

She added that Golden initially punched Carver in self defence but used unlawful violence when he stamped on him as he was "limp" on the ground.

Golden, 42, Carver, 26, and Carr, 23, all pleaded guilty to affray. Golden also admitted a charge of common assault.

He admitted the charges on the basis that he had been subjected to racial abuse during the incident.

The court heard Carver was out of prison on licence for a violent robbery offence at the time.

That offence involved the targeting of a pub landlord in Beeston.

He was recalled to prison after the incident.

The prosecutor said the extent of Carver's injuries were unclear as he refused to give police access to his medical notes after the incident.

Golden suffered bruising to his back.

Mark Foley, for Golden, said his client had been a professional rugby league player for 15 years, including playing in the Super League for Leeds Rhinos.

Mr Foley said Golden had initially acted in self-defence. He added: "It must have been the red mist that caused him to stamp."

"He did not recall doing it until he saw the footage."

Christopher Moran, for Carver, said his client had got a job as a roofer after leaving prison and had been working hard to support his family until being sent back to jail.

Mr Moran said: "His explanation was that he thought it was play fighting until he was attacked by Mr Golden."

Kate Batty, for Carr, said her client felt "obliged" to drive to the scene after being contacted by Carver.

Carr was given a 15-month jail term.

Golden was given a nine-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He was also told he must do 150 hours of unpaid work and was made the subject of a one-month curfew, between 9pm-6am each day.

Carr was given a 12 month sentence, suspended for two years. He was also given a one-month curfew and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.

Recorder Gavin Doig ordered that the golf clubs used in the incident be confiscated and destroyed.

Golden made 74 appearances for the Rhinos before joining Halifax in 2000.

He also went on the play for London Broncos, Doncaster Dragons and Widnes Vikings.