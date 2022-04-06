Following the throwing of objects at Leeds United v Manchester United match in February, police want to speak to these men

Detectives investigating missile throwing incidents at Leeds United’s recent game against Manchester United at Elland Road are continuing to appeal for information.

By Richard Beecham
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 6:35 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 6:36 am

Officers from Leeds District CID previously released ten images from CCTV of suspects they wanted to identify over a number of incidents at the match on February 20, including where Manchester United players were targeted.

Read More

Read More
Department of Education data reveals the most overcrowded schools in Leeds

A number of suspects have now been identified and interviewed but officers are still asking for the public’s help to identify four remaining suspects who were highlighted from CCTV footage covering home fans in the South Stand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Do you recognise any of these men?

Red Devils' player Anthony Elanga was struck by something during the celebrations of one of the visitors' second half goals. In a statement released back in February, the Whites say their CCTV footage from Sunday's game has been given to the police, who will seek to make arrests, and lifetime bans will result for anyone found guilty.

Anyone who recognises any of the suspects is asked to contact Leeds District CID quoting Operation Branchwood or crime reference 13220103288 and the relevant initial for the suspect via 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.