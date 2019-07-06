Flytipped CARAVANS found dumped on Leeds roadside

Have your say

Police were stunned two find two unwanted caravans abandoned on a grass verge in Leeds.

The vehicles were in a poor state of repair, with smashed windscreens, flat tyres and damage to the bodywork clearly visible.

They were left on the side of a road in the village of Ledston, between Leeds and Castleford.

Police have passed their registration details to Leeds City Council, who will investigate their last known owners for flytipping offences.

Leeds has been blighted by flytipping in the past year, and it's not the first time picturesque Ledston has fallen victim to illegal dumping.

In February, sacks of plant waste suspected to have come from a cannabis farm were found on Claypit Lane in the village.

In a similar incident in May, the remains of a drugs grow were dumped on a country lane in Rothwell.

Pretty Barwick-in-Elmet has suffered from mounds of flytipped household rubbish, while huge bags of fertiliser were left by the side of a road near beauty spot Eccup Reservoir.

In one of the most audacious incidents in February, an Armley couple were shocked to find cannabis waste, including heat lamps and electrical equipment, dumped in their bin yard.

Earlier in the year a paramedic spotted dangerous asbestos that had been left lying in an alleyway in Armley.