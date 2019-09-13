Flasher threatened to rape teenager in Leeds before stalking her for two months

A pervert who exposed himself to an 18-year old woman in Leeds and threatened to rape her before stalking his terrified victim for around two months been jailed.

Leeds Crown Court heard the woman was too frightened to leave her house in east Leeds because she feared she would see 37-year-old Alireza Nourozi-Varnkesh.

Prosecutor Danielle Gilmour said the woman had noticed Nourozi-Varnkesh making obscene sexual gestures towards her in the street as he sat in either a black BMW or a silver van.

The court heard the woman did not want a confrontation and tried to ignore Nourozi-Varnkesh for a couple of months before the first offence happened.

On June 29 2018 Nourozi-Varnkesh got out of his van, stood in front of her and exposed himself while making sexual comments.

Miss Gilmour said: "When she threatened to call police he backed off and said he was going to rape her. She saw him drive slowly past her house."

On August 26 2018 the woman was walking with her mother when Nourozi-Varnkesh made obscene sexual gestures towards her.

The woman noted the number plate of the car he was driving and Nourozi-Varnkesh was arrested.

She picked him out during a police identification parade in November.

Miss Gilmour said the woman wrote in a victim impact statement: "It seems he always knows where I'm going, even if I try and change my route.

"He never drives by without looking at me and making hand gestures towards me. I'm scared whenever I leave my house."

Miss Gilmour added: "She was at college at the time and was a confident individual.

"However, she struggled to concentrate knowing shed would get home and he would be waiting for her."

Nourozi-Varnkesh, of Sandlewood Close, Holbeck, Leeds, admitted indecent exposure and stalking.

The court heard he has a previous conviction for indecent exposure dating back to March 2011.

Jailing Nourozi-Varnkesh for 20-months, Judge Mushtaq Khokar told him: "Worryingly for her she saw you parked outside her house.

"She realised now that now you were aware of where she lived. She couldn't even step out of her house without thinking of you being there."

Nourozi-Varnkesh was also made the subject of a five-year sexual harm prevention order.