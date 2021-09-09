Officers were called to the Vicar Lane store at 10.26am on Thursday, September 9.

A group of masked men armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff.

They stole a quantity of stock from the displays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police cordon is in place outside the Flannels store following an armed robbery on Thursday, September 9.

They then drove off from the scene.

Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene.

They are searching for the suspects.

No-one was injured during the incident, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

Enquiries are ongoing.