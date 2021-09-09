Flannels Leeds armed robbery: Police cordon in place after shop staff threatened with knives
A large police cordon is in place in Leeds city centre after an armed robbery at the Flannels store.
Officers were called to the Vicar Lane store at 10.26am on Thursday, September 9.
A group of masked men armed with knives entered the store and threatened staff.
They stole a quantity of stock from the displays.
They then drove off from the scene.
Armed officers were deployed to secure the scene.
They are searching for the suspects.
No-one was injured during the incident, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dashcam footage, is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting log number 546 of September 9 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat