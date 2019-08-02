Five Leeds drug dealers jailed after targeting Yorkshire addicts in County Lines operation

Have your say

Five 'county lines' drug dealers from Leeds who targeted Yorkshire addicts have been jailed for a total of 25 years.

Four men and one woman were involved in the sale of cocaine and heroin to addicts in Scarborough.

Picture clockwise (from top left): Liam Ayres, Ethan Bodally, Daniel Squires and Anthony Cleary.

'County lines' is the term given to a form of drug dealing where dealers from urban areas sell drugs in smaller towns using mobile phones to advertise their drugs.

North Yorkshire Police stopped a Vauxhall Astra in Scarborough in June 2017 after reports it was involved in drug dealing in the town.

The car, with driver Anthony Cleary and passenger Daniel Squires, was searched and 28 wraps of heroin, 30 wraps of cocaine and £290 in cash were found.

That led officers to uncover other suspects involved in the supply network including ringleader, Liam Ayres, his girlfriend at the time, Tammy Cleary, and Ethan Jake Bodally.

A search of a flat in Scarborough rented by Ayres uncovered more evidence of drug dealing including a list of local addicts, weighing scales and bags.

Tammy Cleary was also found to have banked more than £10,000 from the proceeds of drug dealing over a period of four months.

Officers seized a total of 109 wraps of heroin – some mixed with deadly fentanyl – and 90 wraps of cocaine.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that has the same effect as heroin, but it is much stronger than natural heroin and much easier to overdose on.

Ayres, 33, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in May 2019.

He was jailed for seven years and two months on Friday, August 2 at York Crown Court.

Tamela Cleary, 27, of Monkswood Avenue, Seacroft, was found guilty by jury at York Crown Court on June 26, 2019, of conspiracy to class A drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property (the money earned through drug dealing).

She was jailed for five years.

Anthony Cleary, 26, of Naburn Road, Whinmoor, was also found guilty by jury of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

He was jailed for five years.

Bodally, 20, of Stanks Drive, Seacroft, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial to conspiracy to supply class a drugs and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.

He was jailed for four years and six months.

Squires, 28, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty in 2018 to supplying class A drugs.

He was jailed for three years and four months.

A sixth suspect was previously found not guilty.

A hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act has been set for December 2019.

This is legislation that is used to take money and assets back from people who have earned it through criminal means.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable James Temple of Scarborough CID, said: “A large amount of drugs and the suppliers of those drugs are now off the streets of Scarborough.

"They targeted local drug addicts, many of whom are vulnerable due to their addiction, and to compound the risks to them, some of the drugs were a potential deadly mix of heroin and fentanyl.

"Drug dealers care nothing about the people and communities whose lives they ruin and only about the money they make.

"However, they now have ample time to reflect on their life choices as they begin their lengthy jail terms.”

DC Temple added: “Drug dealing is a priority for North Yorkshire Police. As this case demonstrates, we will take action to disrupt it and protect our neighbourhoods.

"But we need information from local people who suspect it is happening in their community.

“We urge members of the public to continue to report information about suspected drug dealing in their neighbourhood, either to us, or if you prefer to remain anonymous, the charity, Crimestoppers.

"No matter how small you believe that piece of information is, it could be a vital piece of the bigger picture and will help inform the action we take.”