Five burglaries and four attempted burglaries in one week in North Leeds

There have been five burglaries and four attempted burglaries in one week across North Leeds.

The first attempted burglary happened between 7.30am on Wednesday, July 24 and 11.20am on Friday, July 26 in Highthorne Grove in Alwoodley.

A suspect used a crowbar-type tool on a rear wooden door lock.

It damaged the lock but the person was not able to get in and nothing was taken.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call 101 with reference number 382043.

On Thursday, July 25 there was a burglary in the Carr Manor Drive area of Moortown.

It happened between 4.05am and 4.15am when suspects attacked the euro profile lock on the patio doors.

They were able to enter the property but were disturbed by the victim waking up and fled on foot.

Police believe the suspects may have been looking for car keys.

Anyone with information is asked to quote reference number 377990.

Earlier that night there was a burglary in the at Hill Foot on Wetherby Road in Harewood.

At 1.50am four men climbed through the front hedge of the property and tried the door handles at the rear of the house.

When they saw the victim at the window the men ran off on foot through the garden.

Anyone with information is asked to quote reference number 380551.

On the same day, there was a burglary in the Chapel Allerton area.

It happened in the Beckhill Walk area between 10.30am and 12.45pm when a woman returned to find her window had been forced open.

Nothing was taken.

People with information are asked to call 101 and quote 380461.

Between 6pm on Thursday 25 and 6.30am on Friday 26 a garage was burgled in the Park Cottages area of Roundhay.

The suspect gained entry to the garage using an unknown tool.

No property was stolen.

The reference number for information is 379975.

Also in Roundhay, a suspect attacked a kitchen window with what police suspect to be a shovel at a house in the Upland Crescent area.

They took car keys for a Mercedes and proceeded to take the vehicle.

A suspect has been caught and arrested for this incident.

Anyone with information that will help the police is asked to call 101 with reference number 382105.

Between 12pm on Thursday 25 and 1am on Friday 26 there was an attempted burglary in Stonegate Road in Moortown.

The suspects attempted to force open the patio doors.

They were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information quote reference number 379815.

On Sunday, July 28 between 5pm and 6.30pm there was an attempted burglary in the Lingfield Close area of Alwoodley.

Suspects approached a garage and tried to gain entry.

They were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information for the police should quote reference number 384259.

On Monday, July 29 between 3.25am and 3.30am suspects tried to gain entry into a house through a small open window in the Church Lane Mews area.

They fled after being unable to get in the house.

The reference number is 384854.

