First pictures released of Sheffield child murderers Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin

The first pictures of Sheffield child killers, Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin, who murdered two children and conspired to murder four others, have now been released.

During a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court this morning, Barrass, 35, and Machin, 39, pleaded guilty to murdering Barrass’ sons Blake, 14, and Tristan Barrass, 13, on May 24 this year.

Barrass, of Gregg House Road, Shiregreen and Machin, of Burngreave Road, Burngreave also pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder Blake and Tristan, as well as Barrass’ four other children, all of whom are under the age of 13.

The pair also admitted attempting to murder Blake and Barrass as well as two of her other children.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, adjourned sentencing until November 12 and told the pair that they may be facing a whole life sentence.

He said: “I have little doubt that each of you, in due course, will be sentenced to several terms of life imprisonment. This may be a case, and it’s a matter for the sentencing judge, where a whole life order is imposed.”

“No words of mine can ever fully reflect the enormity of what you have both done. The crimes you have committed, quite frankly, speak for themselves,” added Judge Richardson.

Machin is a relative of Barrass and her six children.

Blake and Tristan’s cause of death has never been released by the police.

The conspiracy to murder charge relates to all six of Barrass’ children.

Her four surviving children are all under the age of 13.

The five attempted murder charges that Barrass and Machin, of no fixed abode, have pleaded guilty to relate to Blake, Tristan and to two of her surviving children.

There is a reporting restriction in place which prohibits the press and public from identifying Barrass’ four surviving children by name.

Barrass and Machin were remanded into custody until their sentencing hearing.