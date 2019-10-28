Firefighters focusing on Leeds due to 'rowdy' Halloween celebrations

Stock photo from fireworks display at Roundhay.

West Yorkshire Fire Authority’s Community Safety Committee were yesterday given an update from firefighters on the preparations for the Bonfire period – which is traditionally the busiest time of the year for emergency services.

Across the area the season sees a spike in arson, attacks on emergency service workers and anti-social behaviour.

At the meeting on Friday members were told that problems were worst in Bradford and Leeds.

Jim Butters, Area Manager, was giving a verbal report on preparations for this year’s Bonfire Period at the meeting – the last before November 5.

He said: “Across the district there are different problems.

“Bradford is the area with the biggest issues, with many reports of people letting off fireworks at all hours of the day.

“We work closely with the police to try and keep on top of all this. We work with partners to look at where there might be bonfires that appear unsafe.

"Because of the time of year you also get kids who are likely to set fire to anything they find on the side of the road.

“Unfortunately we still get events happening where there are large, unsafe bonfires or civil disobedience, so we will be enhancing our usual response in that period.”

The committee was told that Halloween was also becoming an increasingly busy time for the fire service, especially in the Leeds area.

He said: “There is a lot of activity around Hyde Park and Headingley at this time – Halloween is increasingly becoming a time when we see fireworks being let off.

“I don’t know if it is a US influence.”

He said extra resources would be deployed in these areas of Leeds over Halloween.

Mr Butters said the service was working with local authorities to make sure the streets were clear of fly-tipping and waste that could be set on fire during the Bonfire period.

In Bradford, Bradford Council has used its traffic matrix signs to issue warnings to people that if they dump waste to be put on a Bonfire, they will be prosecuted for fly-tipping, and teams are patrolling “hot spot” areas to clear any flammable items before Bonfire Night.

The committee was told that there will be additional fire and police resources deployed on Halloween, Saturday November 2, Monday, November 4 and Bonfire Night.

Mr Butters said this would include an extra five fire engines on top of the regular fleet, adding: “These will be deployed in Leeds and Bradford, with the emphasis on Bradford.”

He said there was a danger of firefighters becoming a target in the Bonfire period, and so “fire cars” – patrol cars manned by police and firefighters, were often sent out before a full fire crew to survey the area and see if the callouts were possible traps for the emergency services.

Mr Butters said: “This minimises the chance of us being used as targets.”

Referring to the attacks on firefighters, he said: “Police do try to prosecute anyone who attacks a firefighter, and they do have evidence gathering teams on the ground.