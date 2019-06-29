Firearms officers called to Leeds quarry in armed robbery arrest

Have your say

Firearms officers were called to a quarry in a Leeds village to arrest a man wanted for armed robbery.

West Yorkshire Police rushed to the stone quarry in Morley alongside firearms officers.

Police had been alerted by a member of the public who had seen a man known to be wanted for armed robbery.

Officers searched and cordoned off the quarry to carry out searches. The man was found and arrested, and is currently in custody.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon and police described the incident as an 'arrest of note'.

