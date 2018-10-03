Fire crews called to crash on Station Road Leeds after reports of woman trapped

Have your say

Fire crews were called to Station Road today after reports of a woman trapped in a car following a crash.

West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service confirmed two fire engines were sent to Station Road, Crossgates at 11.33am.

-> Man charged with murdering eight including five children to face court in Leeds

The initial report to the emergency services said that a woman was trapped in a car.

However, the woman was out of the car by the time fire crews arrived and the two fire engines were then stood down.

The crash involved one large vehicle and a car.

No one is believed to have been injured.