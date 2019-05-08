Fire crews called to blaze in Otley building

Have your say

Four fire engines were called to Otley after a fire broke out in a derelict building.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to Old Geoffrey's Yard in Westgate just after 5.30am on Wednesday morning.

Three pumps and one aerial platform from Otley and Cookridge fire stations attended at the building, which measured 80 metres by 30 metres.

Another fire engine from Rawdon and an aerial platform from Leeds were then called upon to help tackle the fire.

The lower ground floor of the building was involved.

The fire was under control a short time later.