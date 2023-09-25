Fifteen of the most dangerous criminals locked up in Leeds in 2023 so far

The hammer of justice has come down on scores of criminals at Leeds Crown Court this year, but only a few have been handed either life sentences, or jail terms stretching into double figures.
From murder to rape, from paedophiles to terrorism, to terrorism and even people trafficking, these are the some of the most dangerous people to have been dealt with and removed from the streets for a lengthy spell.
Some have been given such long terms, it seems likely they will die behind bars, but few will mourn their loss.
1. Collage Maker-23-Sep-2023-10-15-PM-1225.jpg
Some of the most dangerous criminals who have committed the most despicable offences and handed lengthy jail terms this year. (pic by WYP and National World) Photo: WYP and National World
2. Aiden Ramsdale
Sick Aiden Ramsdale was handed a minimum 33-year jail term in April for the brutal murder of Bradley Wall. Ramsdale was caught on an audio recording boasting to his dad that it was "like an Isis killing" after he beat him to death with a paving slab after Mr Wall either fell or was thrown from Ramsdale's second-floor-flat window in Beeston. Despite this, and CCTV picking up 25-year-old Ramsdale with the slab, he continued to deny the murder. But the jury were not convinced by Ramsdale's flimsy defence and unanimously found him guilty. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
3. Rawden Ibbitson
Obsessed Rawden Ibbitson brutally beat his Leeds neighbour to death and even bit off parts of her body in the most gruesome way after she spurned his advances. The 32-year-old not only caused extensive abrasions to Jennifer Andrews' head, neck and body, he fractured her jaw and inflicted such bruising to her head it caused a bleed to the brain. He admitted killing her and in May was jailed for life, and ordered to serve a minimum of 29 years. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP
4. Satpreet Singh Gandhi
Vengeful Singh Gandhi stabbed his estranged wife to death on the doorstep of her Headingley flat after refusing to believe their relationship was over. He was even caught on camera days before buying the kitchen knife in Asda which he used to murder her. The court heard that 32-year-old Harleen Kaur Satpreet Gandhi had finally plucked up the courage to leave her abusive husband, but he would not accept her decision. He admitted her killing and in January was jailed for life with a minimum 23 years and four months to be served. (pic by WYP) Photo: WYP