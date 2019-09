Have your say

A female pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a motorbike crash.

Police were called to reports a serious road traffic collision on Oakwood Lane in Leeds.

The incident happened at around 2.39pm, police confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: "There was a collision between a pedestrian and a motorbike.

"The female pedestrian, in her 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Road closures are currently in place."

Enquiries are ongoing, police said.